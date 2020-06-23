Obituary: Carl E. Tolbert

Chaplain Col. Carl E. Tolbert, 91, of Summerville, died May 9, 2020.

A native of Oklahoma, he was a graduate of the University of Texas, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and East Texas State College. He joined the U.S. Army in 1956 as a chaplain, where he served for 27 years. He received a year of training at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda Maryland for Clinical Pastor Education. He served as director of training at the Army Chaplain’s School. He served as the post chaplain in Germany and many other assignments. He served in Vietnam, where he received the Army’s highest non-combatant award, the Soldiers Medal, for saving a young soldier’s life when the soldier wanted to kill himself with a hand grenade. After retiring from the Army, he was director of PCAS, a drug and alcohol treatment facility in Clearwater, Fla.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Patricia Tolbert, and three children. He was preceded in death by a son, James Tolbert.