Obituary: Charles Alvin Hamlin

Charles Alvin Hamlin, 93, of Liberty, died June 5, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, he was a graduate of New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He served in the U.S. Navy and later in several capacities at churches in Louisiana, Georgia and South Carolina — including Glenwood and Arial, both in Easley; Central First Baptist; and Liberty First Baptist, where he was a member at the time of his death.

Survivors include a son and a granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Frances Whitlock Hamlin, and a daughter, Deborah Golder.