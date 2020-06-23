Obituary: Ray Lee Thompson Jr.

Ray Lee Thompson Jr., 79, of Anderson, died May 5, 2020.

A native of Monroe, N.C., he attended Furman University, where he met his future wife, Nena, and later attended the University of South Carolina. Sports were a big part of his college life, and he continued to use his athletic knowledge and talents for years to come coaching countless sports teams in the Pendleton community. He worked for Clemson University for 30 years, and after retirement he served as pastor at Mountain Creek Baptist Church, Anderson.

Survivors include a son, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nena Sue Richardson Thompson, and a daughter, Beth Thompson Gray.