Obituary: Ron Jackson

Ronald “Ron” Bryan Jackson Sr., 77, of Gaffney, died June 4, 2020.

Born in Lancaster, he became a Christian at age 12, and was a graduate of Baptist College of Charleston; New Orleans Theological Seminary; Southern Baptist Center for Biblical Studies; and Covington Theological Seminary. He served several South Carolina Baptist churches as pastor or interim pastor, including Parkway, Chester; Bethel, Charleston; Park View, Columbia; Rock Hill, Inman; and East Gaffney, where he was later named pastor emeritus.

He was the recipient of the Silver Crescent, South Carolina’s highest award for voluntary service. He also served as first vice president of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, and, as he neared retirement age, founded Parson’s Pantry, which provides financial assistance to needy ministers.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Alley Jackson, three children, three grandchildren and a great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Diane Baker Jackson.