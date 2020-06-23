Obituary: William Kenneth Bagnal Jr.

Chaplain Col. William Kenneth Bagnal Jr., USA (Retired), 88, of Raleigh, N.C., died June 7, 2020.

A native of Florence, he was a graduate of Furman University and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He was pastor of Sardis Baptist Church, Timmonsville, before serving as a chaplain in the U.S. Army for 24 years and receiving numerous citations and awards. Following retirement from the military, he was a home missionary in Florida and later served as director of missions for Yates Baptist Association in North Carolina. He served as interim pastor for several South Carolina Baptist churches after retiring from the Home Mission Board and was the author of 10 books.

Survivors include three children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Beverly Bagnal, and a son, Kelvin Bagnal.