Bill and Shirley Adams internship program starting next spring

The Courier had planned to launch the Bill and Shirley Adams internship program for South Carolina Baptist college students this fall, but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now plans to begin the internship program with the 2021 spring semester.

Baptist students who sense a call to serve God in the broad area of communication are invited to apply for this internship. Each intern will spend some time at The Courier office on a semester basis.

“We are particularly interested in students who want to serve God through video production, streaming platforms, and visual arts,” said Rudy Gray, editor. “Of course, this is open to students interested in writing, as well as online publishing and book production.”

Students interested in applying will need a letter of recommendation from the pastor of their church and approval from their academic advisor. The Courier will cover the intern’s expenses, provide a financial gift at the conclusion of the semester, and work with the university to meet the student’s academic requirements.

For more information, email The Courier at editor@baptistcourier.com or call (864) 232-8736.

Readers interested in supporting this internship program financially are encouraged to contact The Courier.