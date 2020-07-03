Comic Belief: Good Forgetters
A man looking through the paper saw an ad he couldn’t believe: “For Sale, almost new Jag, loaded, $200.” Thinking it was a misprint, he nevertheless called the number. Sure enough, the almost brand-new Jaguar was loaded and had only 300 miles on it. The woman verified the price and said the first one to her house would get the car. He got there as quickly as he could, saw the car was in mint condition, and thought there must be something wrong with it. He asked, “Ma’am, is it really $200?” She paused and then said, “That might be too much. I’ll let you have it for $99.50.” He said, “I’ll take it, but I’d feel guilty if I didn’t tell you it’s worth $50,000. Why would you sell it to me for only $99.50?” She said, “My husband ran away with his secretary last week. He just sent me a telegram from Hawaii telling me to sell the Jag and send him the money, and that is exactly what I’m going to do.” Forgiveness is often difficult because we want revenge.