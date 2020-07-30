Obituary: Charles Alvin Hamlin

Charles Alvin Hamlin, 93, of Liberty, died June 5, 2020.

He earned a master’s degree in theology from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and served in the U.S. Navy. He also served for 48 years as director, interim pastor or pastor in several churches, including Glenwood and Arial Baptist churches in Easley; First Baptist Church, Central; and First Baptist Church, Liberty. He was a member of Liberty First Baptist Church at the time of his death. Alongside his beloved wife, Rev. Hamlin built homes and churches to change lives and to build character in hundreds of young lives and to help many to do what they thought could not be done. He loved to travel. Rev. Hamlin visited 48 states, England, Jamaica and Canada.

Survivors include a son and a granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Frances Whitlock Hamlin, and a daughter, Deborah Golder.