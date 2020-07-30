Obituary: John C. Muller

John C. Muller, 77, of Gilbert, director of missions for Edisto Baptist Association, died July 10, 2020.

A native of Ehrhardt, he served in the U.S Air Force and later attended Western Oklahoma State College, the University of Illinois, and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He served as pastor of three South Carolina Baptist Convention churches — Zion, Walterboro; First Calvary, Leesville; and Dutch Fork, Ballentine — and as leadership development director for Lexington Baptist Association. He was a past chairman of the board of trustees at Connie Maxwell Children’s Home and a past president of the SCBC Directors of Missions.

Survivors include his wife, Roma Deloris DeLoach Muller, two children and four grandchildren.