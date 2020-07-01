Wholly Healthy: Church Good for Your Health
Our church hasn’t met for about two months now. Many of yours haven’t either. While this has been controversial, I applaud those who have stayed home out of concern for the safety of their brothers and sisters and respect for civil authorities. Pastors and church leaders have undoubtedly struggled with these decisions, but I appreciate their thoughtfulness. Sadly, many public health professionals have casually ignored the importance of church gatherings to the health and well-being of worshippers. Church is seen as simply a social club, a choice, a hobby that can be deferred indefinitely. But this suggests a tragic lack of understanding.