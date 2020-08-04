Bray to be nominated for SCBC president-elect

Wayne Bray, lead pastor of First Baptist Church of Simpsonville, will be nominated as president-elect of the South Carolina Baptist Convention at the annual meeting Nov. 9-10 at First Baptist Church of Columbia.

This year’s annual meeting will launch the 200th year celebration of the SCBC, with Alex Sands, the first African-American president elected in the history of the convention, beginning his service following the conclusion of the meeting.

Bray will be nominated as president-elect by Chad Campbell, senior pastor of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Easley and president of the Pastors Conference.

“Since Wayne has been at First Baptist, Simpsonville, the church has the third highest giving to the Cooperative Program in the state,” Campbell said. “The church has baptized more than 450 people in the past four years,” he continued. “If elected, Wayne offers leadership that is driven by the Word to build unity and strong Christian community among believers across generational, racial, and methodological lines.”

If elected, he would become president following the 2021 annual meeting.

Bray and his wife, Amy, have five children.