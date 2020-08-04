Millbrook Baptist calls Stephen Cannon as senior pastor

Stephen Cannon has accepted the call as senior pastor of Millbrook Baptist Church in Aiken. He has served as a member of the Southern Baptist Convention Committee on Nominations, vice chairman of the board of the Parson’s Pantry ministry, and a member of the Executive Board of the South Carolina Baptist Convention. He holds a Master of Divinity degree from New Orleans Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry degree from North Greenville University. He and his wife, Julie, have three children, Natalie, Tyler and Ruthie.