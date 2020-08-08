SEBTS, Fruitland forming partnership to train church leaders

Beginning this fall, graduates of Fruitland Baptist Bible College in Hendersonville, N.C., can also earn 46 hours toward a Bachelor of Arts degree in pastoral ministry from The College at Southeastern, the undergraduate arm of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Select courses for the B.A. in pastoral ministry will be offered on FBBC’s campus, and all courses are available in an online format. In its first year of partnership, SEBTS will offer Greek and History of Ideas at FBBC. These courses are part of the core curriculum of Southeastern’s B.A. program. The degree introduces students to the knowledge and skills central to the work of pastors through classes in pastoral ministry, discipleship, counseling and Bible exposition.

FBBC graduates desiring to pursue the B.A. in pastoral ministry through SEBTS will be expected to pay the SEBTS tuition rate. Students can contact the seminary’s financial aid office to explore available options. To apply, visit http://iamgoi.ng/toapply.