WMU announces voluntary retirement plan amid COVID financial crisis

In response to a decline in sales due to COVID-19, national WMU announced today it is offering a voluntary retirement plan to staff.

“We have worked incredibly hard over the past several years to ‘right size’ our organization based on revenue projections,” said Sandy Wisdom-Martin, executive director of national WMU. “With two difficult back-to-back downsizings and budget cuts, our goal has been to simplify and put limited resources where they can make the most impact for the Kingdom.”

Over the past four years, WMU has cut 34 percent from its budget — which will be $5.2 million beginning in October — for 2020-21. Sales of curriculum for missions groups is WMU’s main source of revenue. However, with so much uncertainty related to the pandemic, many churches are not ordering these resources.

“This year we were strategically poised for growth, and then COVID-19 hit our vibrant ministry with a force unequal to anything we’ve seen in recent decades,” Wisdom-Martin said.

When churches suspended in-person services and many across the country were sheltering-at-home at the onset of the pandemic, WMU quickly responded by moving GA and RA lessons for April and May online, creating free missions resources for families during the summer, providing free PTSD Bible studies and resources for pastors, and launching a new podcast with inspiring interviews, just to name a few. While these efforts help to meet needs, they don’t replace income lost from decreased sales as churches grapple with not knowing how to plan for needed resources.

With diminished revenue and uncertainty of when it may rebound, it is necessary to contain costs and present a balanced budget for 2020-21.

“We value all of our employees,” Wisdom-Martin affirmed. “Each and every one makes meaningful contributions, and we are seeking to be as gracious and generous as possible. After the consideration period for those eligible for the voluntary retirement offer closes on Sept. 21, we will determine how much of a deficit in the budget remains and how to proceed from there.”

With vision and proper perspective, a crisis can bring opportunity. Although the pandemic has significantly impacted WMU’s ministry model and so many other realities, COVID-19 didn’t catch God by surprise.

“Even in the midst of these difficult days, we confess God as our Sustainer and Provider,” Wisdom-Martin encouraged. “I believe He has a hope and a future for WMU. This crisis has negatively affected our bottom line, but it has positively amplified our mission.

“Changes in our culture and church community bring opportunities for us to explore missions engagement in new and different ways,” she continued. “People are open to gospel conversations like never before; this is not the time to shrink back, but to boldly proclaim Christ.”

— Julie Walters is corporate communication manager for national WMU.