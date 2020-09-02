Cowpens pastor offers hope for distressed pastors in new book

Ask pastors about pastoral ministry, and many will say “it is one of the most stressful occupations in existence.” They frequently deal with implementing change, leadership issues, physical and emotional crises, loneliness in ministry, congregational conflict, and demanding expectations, just to name a few of the stressors.

Bill Westafer, pastor of First Baptist Church of Cowpens, seeks to provide hope for distressed pastors in his recently released book, “Clergy Stress: Causes and Cures,” available from Amazon.

“These (six) stressors generate a cumulative effect. Most pastors have a lower self-esteem when they exit the ministry than when they enter,” writes Westafer, a 30-year veteran minister who has served churches on the West Coast, Midwest and East Coast.

In his 235-page guide, Westafer helps pastors and congregations understand how social triangles operate in a church, how to identify symptoms of stress-induced analgesia, and how to create safeguards to avoid ministry burnout. He also offers 11 field-tested coping strategies to help ministers take better care of themselves.

“The timing of this book for this generation is critical,” said Mark and Sheila Bagwell, whose retreat provides rest and relaxation, spiritual restoration and marital renewal for ministry couples through Shadetree Ministries in Seneca.

For more information, contact Westafer at (864)-542-6267 or wkwestafer@bsumail.net.