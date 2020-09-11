First Person: Are You ‘Corona-Weary,’ Too?

I’m corona-weary, and I have a feeling you are, too.

I’m not saying that we’re tired of coronavirus, though we probably are. I am saying that we’re weary because of the overload this pandemic has caused. I’m reluctant to make this declaration because some people have gotten the virus and even died with it, so my weariness doesn’t compare.

At the same time, there are a lot of people working many hours and dealing with stressful conditions because of the impact of COVID-19. You may be feeling the stress simply because you can’t spend time with your family or friends like you used to, or maybe just wearing a mask all the time is starting to get to you. You may be overloaded because your job is considered “essential,” and you are working a lot of extra hours. So, what do we do about it?

I’d like to suggest three areas in your life that need care: spiritual, emotional and physical.

We are spiritual beings, so everything about our lives has an impact on our spiritual nature. How do you replenish your soul? Psalm 42:10 says, “Be still and know that I am God.” Time with God is the only soul replenisher I know.

Time with God should include reading His Word and prayer, but we can also experience God through things like meditating upon God’s Word, spending time with Christian friends and reflecting upon God’s nature.

One of the greatest experiences for a follower of Jesus is worship. Through worship, we focus on God’s nature and not our issues. Our sole focus in worship is God and not ourselves. Other than God’s prompting about dealing with anything in ourselves that is not Christlike, our attention is solely on the One who loves us and gave Himself for us.

Worship is like leaving the smog-filled city and taking a breath of fresh air from atop a tall mountain in the middle of the wilderness. It’s refreshing and invigorating. It gives us a great perspective and reminds us that God is great and more than sufficient to meet our every need.

The first step to overcoming corona-weariness is changing your focus. Look up. Our help comes from above. Pray, worship, read Scripture and love God with all of your heart. It’s better than two aspirin and a phone call in the morning.

— Tim Riordan is the pastor of SonRise Baptist Church in Newnan, Ga.