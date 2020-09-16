Greer pastor writes book on overcoming loneliness

Jack Eason, lead pastor of Crossroads Baptist Church in Greer, has written a book on loneliness scheduled to be released by Baker-Revell Publishing in October.

“The Loneliness Solution” is a collection of stories and solutions from the author’s personal experience. He uses humor and “timeless principles” to demonstrate that loneliness can be overcome when people truly connect with others.

“Loneliness is killing us, and we don’t even realize it,” he writes. “Loneliness connected to technology (which isolates by design) is a recipe for catastrophe. With the COVID-19 virus, it could become even worse.” The solution he proposes is learning to make connections with other people — even in the midst of a pandemic.

For more information on the book, email jack@jackeason.com or call/text 864-621-4016.