Internship fund launch date reset

The Bill and Shirley Adams Internship Fund for Baptist College Students was scheduled to begin this fall, but with the pandemic continuing, The Courier has rescheduled the launch of the program for the 2021 spring semester.

Any South Carolina Baptist student who senses a call to serve God in the communication field can apply for the internship. This includes students interested in writing, editing, video work, online applications, and design. Interested students should apply now. Three things are required when applying for the internship: a letter of personal testimony, a letter of recommendation from the student’s pastor, and approval from the student’s academic advisor.

Prospective candidates will be interviewed at The Courier offices in Greenville. One or two students per semester will be awarded the internship.

Bill Adams was in active ministry for 50 years, serving two churches in North Carolina and three in South Carolina before concluding his ministry career with 14 years of service as minister of visitation at Spartanburg First Baptist Church.

His wife, Shirley, a teacher and writer, passed away in September 2015. “Other than being saved, she is the best thing that ever happened to me,” Adams said.

Churches, Sunday school classes and individuals are invited and encouraged to give to the internship fund. An initial pledge of $5,000 started the fund. Money given for the internship will be used for expenses and to provide each student intern with a financial stipend. Adams says he hopes people “will donate to this fund so our students can come to The Courier to learn and grow.”

Interested students can contact The Courier at 864-232-8736 by phone or by email at rgray@baptistcourier.com.