‘Men by Design’ retreat slated Sept. 24-26 in Mooresboro

Six South Carolina ministry and discipleship leaders are teaming up to host Men by Design, a men’s retreat Sept. 24-26 at Camp McDaniel in Mooresboro, N.C., near Boiling Springs.

Men by Design’s purpose is to challenge and encourage men to be better husbands, fathers and church members, said Jamie Murphy, director of Proactive Parenting Initiative in Travelers Rest and the event’s organizer. The retreat is especially geared for “men interested in growing” as disciples, he said.

In addition to Murphy, presenters will include Chris Rondeau of Man in the Mirror; Scott Shields of Band of Brothers; Brad Goodale of C4 Ministries; Tommy Richardson, director of missions for Waccamaw Baptist Association; Jeff Craddock, a Christian psychiatrist in Greenville; and David Richardson, pastor of Mt. Beulah Baptist Church in Windsor.

The two-day event begins on Thursday with a barbecue rib dinner and concludes on Saturday morning. Friday’s schedule provides opportunities for fishing, golf, skeet shooting, whitewater rafting, four-wheeling, or a motorcycle ride.

Registration for the retreat is $100, but additional costs for Friday’s activities, which vary depending on choice, are not included. Cabin-style accommodations are available for up to 65 men, but additional space is available for each day’s activities. For more details or to register, contact Murphy at 864-320-4844.