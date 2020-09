David “Wayne” Crosby, 78, of Columbia, died July 18, 2020.

He served as a youth director and associate pastor of various churches, and was childcare administrator of Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, Epworth Children’s Home, Baptist Home of Kentucky and Baptist Home of Washington, D.C.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Evelyn Nettles Crosby, two sons and four grandchildren.