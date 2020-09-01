Obituary: Earl D. Crumpler

Earl D. Crumpler, 86, of Greenville, died July 27, 2020.

A native of Roanoke Rapids, N.C., he was a graduate of Wake Forest University and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He served several churches as pastor, including North Trenholm in Columbia and Edwards Road in Greenville, where he served until his retirement in 1995. He also served as evangelism director for the South Carolina Baptist Convention. He was a former president of the SCBC, served as chairman of the board for The Baptist Courier, and was a member of the Executive Board of the SCBC.

Survivors included two sons and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Louise King Crumpler.

The family held a private graveside service at Graceland Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson.