Obituary: Harold D. “Bo” Coleman

Harold “Bo” Coleman, 87, of Rock Hill, died Aug. 8, 2020.

He was a graduate of Baylor University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He served churches in Virginia, Alabama, and South Carolina — including First Baptist, Rock Hill, and Oakland, where he served as associate pastor and minister of education for 30 years until his retirement in 1998. He served on the South Carolina Baptist Convention General Board and was a former moderator of York Baptist Association. He received numerous honors for his involvement in the Rock Hill community and was a co-founder of Rock Hill’s oldest and largest crisis assistance ministry, Project HOPE.

He was survived by his wife of 64 years, Vonda Coleman, two daughters, two granddaughters, and four great-grandchildren.