Obituary: Pat Johnson

Patterson Smith “Pat” Johnson, 94, of Spartanburg, died Aug. 9, 2020.

He was a graduate of Carson-Newman College and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

He held several church pastorates before serving with his wife as missionaries for 10 years in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) with the Foreign Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention. After retiring in 1991 from the South Carolina Baptist Convention, he served as interim pastor in several churches. He was a member and deacon of Morningside Baptist Church in Spartanburg at the time of his death.

Survivors include three children, seven grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Johnson.