Obituary: Robert Wilkins Kirby Jr.

Robert Wilkins Kirby Jr., 72, of Gaffney, died Aug. 8, 2020.

Born in Gaffney, he was a graduate of Gardner-Webb University, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, and Lake Charles Bible College.

He served as pastor of several Baptist churches in North Carolina and South Carolina, including Little Memorial in Gaffney, Warrior Creek in Gray Court, and Mt. Olive in Cowpens. After retirement, he served as interim pastor of Park Hills and supply pastor at Christian Heights, both in Gaffney.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Deedra Goforth Kirby, three children and nine grandchildren.