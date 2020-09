Sandra Sue Elliott Corder, 83, of Greenville, died Aug. 6, 2020.

A native of Winston-Salem, N.C., she served as a trustee for The Baptist Courier in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, B. Darrell Corder, two sons and four grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Stephanie, and a son, Carey.