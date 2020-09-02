Prayer of a Pandemician

COVID-19 appeared, and we lost all control

First physically tired, now weary in soul

Enduring lockdown, stuck in quarantine

Making the most of this unwelcome routine

We assumed two weeks, no more than three

Then back to normal, but it wasn’t to be

Lord, how did we land in this position?

Living the life of a pandemician

Millions infected, one hundred thousand dead

Wild speculation on stopping the spread

All kinds of experts with something to say

Best advice we got was to seek You and pray

For heroes who show Christ’s kind of love

By working their shifts, wearing their scrubs

Put their lives on the line, want no recognition

Besides increasing the ranks of the pandemician

Church on the couch, no restaurants allowed

Too risky to be a face in the crowd

Missing colleagues, students, family and friends

Does this tunnel have a light at the end?

Hour after hour, task after task

Do I need gloves? Should I wear a mask?

Irregular sleep, unhealthy nutrition

Such is the plight of a pandemician

You treasured each prayer, measured each cry

When it took all we had to merely get by

No separation between home life and work

Some days a saint, some days a jerk

Solitary confinement, all day inside

No place to run, nowhere to hide

Parent, professional — head-on collision

One day at a time for each pandemician

Stock market freefall, so many jobs lost

Businesses closed, incalculable cost

But through every trial, You speak through Your Word

The Spirit of Truth shouting just to be heard

Sometimes You whisper yet capture the room

Thanks for coming Yourself and not using Zoom

We know ailments are healed by the one Great Physician

Who comforts the heart of each pandemician

“Don’t waste this pandemic, learn what you can”

You said, “Come unto Me so you’ll understand”

“That My yoke is easy, My burden is light”

“And I use hard times to turn faith into sight”

“That this is what resting in Christ is about”

“At the end of yourself, in the face of your doubt”

“When circumstances cloud your heavenly vision”

“Remember that I was the first Pandemician”

Lord, You walked the same road we’re traveling now

To demonstrate clearly the Why and the How

Of coming to know You in a personal way

And the joy of living for that glorious Day

When pandemics will end and our trials will cease

And we stroll hand-in-hand with the Prince of Peace

Who loves us and leads us to the point of decision

That following Christ is best for each pandemician

When my questions outnumber Your answers some days

Your Presence alone is enough reason to praise

If the virus persists, and no vaccine is found

Help us trust You completely as we rebound

But if the miracle cure for which we have prayed

Falls into our lap, may we be not afraid

To proclaim that the Source of our upgraded condition

Is the Lord God Almighty, Who loves each pandemician