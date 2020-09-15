The Courier receives awards from S.C. Press Association

The Baptist Courier received nine awards — the most the South Carolina Baptist news magazine has earned — from the South Carolina Press Association. The awards recognized work published by The Courier in 2019.
The magazine won first-place awards in the SCPA’s Associate and Individual Division for faith reporting, editorial writing, and column writing. The winning entries were “Gospel of ‘Hope’ Marks Life of Pastor, Deputy,” featuring Pastor Daniel Inabinet of Nichols Baptist Church, by Managing Editor Butch Blume, in the faith reporting category; “Alzheimer’s Didn’t Win,” by Editor Rudy Gray, in the editorial writing category; and “The Black & White Gospel,” by Lee Clamp, in the column writing category.
The Courier also garnered the following awards:
- Faith Reporting (second place) for “Navigating Life’s Unexpected Turns,” featuring Pastor Mike Moody of First Baptist Church, Honea Path, by Rudy Gray;
- Editorial Writing (second place) for “America’s Aging Population” by Rudy Gray;
- Cover Design (second place) for the Courier’s May 2019 issue, which featured a Guatemalan child in Pachimulin taken by Alyssa King;
- Faith Reporting (third place) for “For Collector, Rare Coins Have ‘A Story to Tell,’” featuring Wayne Damron of Riverland Hills Baptist Church, Irmo, by Managing Editor Todd Deaton;
- Editorial Writing (third place) for “Gratitude for God’s Army” by Rudy Gray; and
- Cover Design (third place) for The Courier’s September 2019 issue, which featured Natalie McCabe of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Florence, serving with Home Works ministry.