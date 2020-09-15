Wholly Healthy: Get Ready for Fall
Autumn is almost here. This means we’re on the edge of cold and flu season. However, this cold and flu season may be a little tricky thanks to COVID-19. (Oh, how tired I am of typing that!) The thing is, during cold and flu season, in a normal year, people tend to cough, have fever and sometimes get short of breath. While flu and other normal, run-of-the mill viral infections may be less widespread due to masks and social-distancing, it’s still hard to predict. I am concerned that we’ll have “rolling lockdowns,” as businesses, schools and even municipalities have people with symptoms similar to, but not necessarily caused by, COVID and try to limit the spread of whatever it is. Therefore, preparation is everything.