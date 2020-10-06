2020 Report of the Committee on Committees

The Committee on Committees accepts nominations to fill vacancies on Standing Committees of the Convention. The length of service varies. All terms begin on January 1, 2021.

— Chuck Sprouse, Chairman

*Non-church employee #Unexpired Term

Bylaws (3-year term):

Ryan Goodroe, Utica, Seneca (2023)

Charlie Wallace, Moncks Corner First (2023)

*Joe Willard, Kelleytown, Hartsville (2023)

Christian Life & Public Affairs (5-year term):

Jack Eason, Cross Roads, Greer (2025)

#Eddie Hill, The Fellowship Church of Aynor (2024)

Mark Krieger, Mt. Bethel, Belton (2025)

Enrollment & Credentials (1-year term):

(Bylaws dictate Registration Secretary is a member of this Committee)

Brian Bowman, Kingdom Life, Simpsonville (2021)

Joey Estes, Cross Roads, Greer (2021)

Michael How, Ninety Six First (2021)

*Ray Sanders, Ninety Six First (2021)

*Vicki Sanders, Ninety Six First (2021)

History (3-year term):

H.E. Barkley, Columbia First (2023)

Carol Bryan, Little Stevens Creek, Edgefield (2023)

#Greg Nix, Calvary, Ware Shoals (2022)

Order of Business (3-year term):

(Bylaws dictate President is a member of this Committee)

Brandon Sandifer, Pineview, Lexington (2023)

Ed Stewart, Shandon, Columbia (2023)

Resolutions (1-year term):

Jeremy Beauford, Good Hope, Saluda (2021)

Brent Bennett, Abney Memorial, Greenwood (2021)

Mark Bishop, Landrum First (2021)

David Fallaw, Philippi, Johnston (2021)

Hayden Jacobs, Portside, North Charleston (2021)

Darren Rood, Cannon Memorial, Central (2021)

Jason Sturkie, Donalds (2021)

Nominations (3-year term):

(Arranged by association)

#Gordon Ackerman, Ashton, Lodge, Colleton (2021)

#K.J. Mack, Columbia First, Columbia Metro (2021)

*Joye Bodie, Dry Creek, Ward, Ridge (2023)

*Erik Flemming, Concord, Anderson, Saluda (2023)

Clay Smith, Alice Drive, Sumter, Santee (2023)

*Wilbur Daley, Great Swamp, Ridgeland, Savannah River (2023)

David Barton, Creekside, Goose Creek, Screven (2023)

*Carol Sherer, Boiling Springs, Spartanburg Network (2023)

Ken Vickery, Victor, Greer, Three Rivers (2023)

Doug Estes, Buffalo, Union (2023)

John Sullivan, Good Hope, Conway, Waccamaw (2023)

*Lisa Willard, Kelleytown, Hartsville, Welsh Neck (2023)

Walt Proctor, Kingstree Second, Williamsburg (2023)

*Chris Cornelius, Bellview, Woodruff, Woodruff (2023)

*Brenda Pettus, Sisk Memorial, Fort Mill, York (2023)