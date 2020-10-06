2020 SCBC Nominations Committee Report

The Nominations Committee offers candidates to serve on the SCBC Executive Board and trustees for all ministry partners. Each is a five-year commitment unless fulfilling an unexpired term. All terms begin on Jan. 1, 2021.
— Danny Garrett, Chairman
#Unexpired Term *Non-church employee
EXECUTIVE BOARD (by association):
(Listed by nominee, church, and term expiration date)
Broad River: Bryan Yelton, New Pleasant, Gaffney (2025)
Charleston: *Britt Stokes, Grace on the Ashley, Charleston (2025)
#Joe Warring, Northbridge, Charleston (2022)
Chesterfield: *Terry Fowler, Providence, Pageland (2025)
Edisto: Owen McAlister, New Holland (2025)
Florence: *Michael Suttles, Hoffmeyer Road, Florence (2025)
Kershaw: *Marc Quigley, Camden First (2025)
Lexington: *Donna Seiberhagen, Kittiwake, Lexington (2025)
Palmetto: Larry Baldwin, Williamston (2025)
Piedmont: *Tammy Crompton, Mount Pisgah, Easley (2025)
Ridge: Henry Stamper, Batesburg First (2025)
Savannah River: Darren Jones, Shell Point, Beaufort (2025)
Southeast: David Murray, Cornerstone, Georgetown (2025)
Spartanburg County Network: *Donna Gilmore, Roebuck (2025)
Three Rivers: #Paul Fleming, Groveland, Taylors (2022)
MINISTRY PARTNERS
Anderson University
*Rodney Back, Spartanburg First (2025)
*Jack Shaw, Taylors First (2025)
Ed Stewart, Shandon, Columbia (2025)
*Michael Wilson, Mount Pisgah, Easley (2025)
#*Margaret Wooten, Concord, Anderson (2021)
*George Wyatt, Mt. Airy, Easley (2025)
Baptist Courier
Wes Church, Columbia First (2025)
*Steve Crowe, Mt. Airy, Easley (2025)
*Davey Hiott, Pickens First (2025)
#Bryant Sims, First Mount Moriah (2021)
Baptist Foundation
*Don Bell, Fellowship, Lexington (2025)
*Tim Gable, Seven Pines, Barnwell (2025)
*Ray Jones, Shandon, Columbia (2025)
Charleston Southern University
*Randy Eller, Cave Spring, Roanoke, VA (2025)
*William Renfrow, Spartanburg First (2025)
*Adam Robertson, Pump Springs, Harrogate, TN (2025)
Alex Sands, Kingdom Life, Simpsonville (2025)
*Jerry Williams, Covenant, Lancaster (2025)
Connie Maxwell Children’s Home
Mike DeCosta, Clarendon, Alcolu (2025)
*Mike Moody, Honea Path First (2025)
*Roma Muller, Dutch Fork, Irmo (2025)
*Pam Sanders, Riverbluff, North Charleston (2025)
*James Wright, Blaney, Elgin (2025)
North Greenville University
#*Bea Dillard, Spartanburg First (2024)
*Ron Edwards, Taylors First (2025)
*Keith Giddens, Rocky Creek, Greenville (2025)
*Ron Hewitt, Spartanburg First (2025)
*Ike Johnson, Edwards Road, Greenville (2025)
Brian Spearman, Marietta First (2025)
SCBMA (Ministries of Aging)
*Phillip Anderson, Lakeview, Hartsville (2025)
*Chuck Beaman, Shandon, Columbia (2025)
#*Nancy Day, Columbia First (2021)