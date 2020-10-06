2020 SCBC Nominations Committee Report

The Nominations Committee offers candidates to serve on the SCBC Executive Board and trustees for all ministry partners. Each is a five-year commitment unless fulfilling an unexpired term. All terms begin on Jan. 1, 2021.

— Danny Garrett, Chairman

#Unexpired Term *Non-church employee

EXECUTIVE BOARD (by association):

(Listed by nominee, church, and term expiration date)

Broad River: Bryan Yelton, New Pleasant, Gaffney (2025)

Charleston: *Britt Stokes, Grace on the Ashley, Charleston (2025)

#Joe Warring, Northbridge, Charleston (2022)

Chesterfield: *Terry Fowler, Providence, Pageland (2025)

Edisto: Owen McAlister, New Holland (2025)

Florence: *Michael Suttles, Hoffmeyer Road, Florence (2025)

Kershaw: *Marc Quigley, Camden First (2025)

Lexington: *Donna Seiberhagen, Kittiwake, Lexington (2025)

Palmetto: Larry Baldwin, Williamston (2025)

Piedmont: *Tammy Crompton, Mount Pisgah, Easley (2025)

Ridge: Henry Stamper, Batesburg First (2025)

Savannah River: Darren Jones, Shell Point, Beaufort (2025)

Southeast: David Murray, Cornerstone, Georgetown (2025)

Spartanburg County Network: *Donna Gilmore, Roebuck (2025)

Three Rivers: #Paul Fleming, Groveland, Taylors (2022)

MINISTRY PARTNERS

Anderson University

*Rodney Back, Spartanburg First (2025)

*Jack Shaw, Taylors First (2025)

Ed Stewart, Shandon, Columbia (2025)

*Michael Wilson, Mount Pisgah, Easley (2025)

#*Margaret Wooten, Concord, Anderson (2021)

*George Wyatt, Mt. Airy, Easley (2025)

Baptist Courier

Wes Church, Columbia First (2025)

*Steve Crowe, Mt. Airy, Easley (2025)

*Davey Hiott, Pickens First (2025)

#Bryant Sims, First Mount Moriah (2021)

Baptist Foundation

*Don Bell, Fellowship, Lexington (2025)

*Tim Gable, Seven Pines, Barnwell (2025)

*Ray Jones, Shandon, Columbia (2025)

Charleston Southern University

*Randy Eller, Cave Spring, Roanoke, VA (2025)

*William Renfrow, Spartanburg First (2025)

*Adam Robertson, Pump Springs, Harrogate, TN (2025)

Alex Sands, Kingdom Life, Simpsonville (2025)

*Jerry Williams, Covenant, Lancaster (2025)

Connie Maxwell Children’s Home

Mike DeCosta, Clarendon, Alcolu (2025)

*Mike Moody, Honea Path First (2025)

*Roma Muller, Dutch Fork, Irmo (2025)

*Pam Sanders, Riverbluff, North Charleston (2025)

*James Wright, Blaney, Elgin (2025)

North Greenville University

#*Bea Dillard, Spartanburg First (2024)

*Ron Edwards, Taylors First (2025)

*Keith Giddens, Rocky Creek, Greenville (2025)

*Ron Hewitt, Spartanburg First (2025)

*Ike Johnson, Edwards Road, Greenville (2025)

Brian Spearman, Marietta First (2025)

SCBMA (Ministries of Aging)

*Phillip Anderson, Lakeview, Hartsville (2025)

*Chuck Beaman, Shandon, Columbia (2025)

#*Nancy Day, Columbia First (2021)