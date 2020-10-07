Grant named director of African-American relations and mobilization

Charles Grant has been named executive director of African-American relations and mobilization at the SBC Executive Committee. In a partnership jointly funded by the SBC Executive Committee and the North American Mission Board, Grant will work to equip and mobilize African-American churches, as well as to engage potential new churches.

Ronnie Floyd, president and CEO of the SBC EC, called Grant a “gifted, experienced, and highly respected leader.” Floyd said, “As a former pastor, church planter, and ministry leader with a state convention as well as with a national entity for over a decade, he has relationships with pastors and churches all over the country. We believe Charles will be used of the Lord to further our commitment to serving African-American churches and continuing to mobilize them toward the Great Commission.”

Grant has served since 2008 as a regional church partner with LifeWay Christian Resources. He also served concurrently with the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board since 2013 as a new church catalyst. Before coming to Nashville, he planted New Life Baptist Church in the Tampa area in 1997; he served as New Life’s senior pastor until 2007.

Grant’s arrival marks the fulfillment of Floyd’s commitment to hire three full-time associate directors to focus on diversity. Julio Arriola was named executive director of Hispanic relations and mobilization in November 2019, followed in December by Peter Yanes as executive director of Asian-American relations and mobilization.