MacArthur and Grace Church continue to defy California regulations

In an ongoing religious liberty tug of war between Los Angeles County public health officials and Grace Community Church, members of the Sun Valley congregation met again Sept. 13 for a large indoor worship service, defying a restraining order by a California judge issued three days earlier.

The ruling, Pastor John MacArthur said, goes “against the will of the Lord of the church who calls us together.” He also told members of the mega-church that following the requirements for churches to meet, such as masks, social distancing and signage — is “utterly impossible.”

Grace Community Church reopened its doors to several thousand worshippers in late July. Members since have been meeting for weeks without wearing masks or adhering to social distancing guidelines. MacArthur filed a lawsuit in August to continue holding indoor services after California officials issued a second lockdown order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A California Superior Court judge ruled Aug. 14 that the mega-church could continue holding in-person services, but members must wear face coverings and practice social distancing. The next day, however, the California Court of Appeals issued a stay on the ruling, allowing a Los Angeles health order banning large indoor meetings to remain in effect until the matter is resolved.

A Superior Court judge then granted a preliminary injunction against Grace Community Church, which has been sought by Los Angeles health officials. The judge’s ruling stated that the “risk of death to members of the community, associated and unassociated with the church, outweighs the harm that flows from the restriction on indoor worship.”

As of Sept. 14, county and state officials had not pursued fines or other action against MacArthur and the members of Grace Community Church. The city, however, earlier declined to renew the church’s lease of a parking lot, which reportedly was a long-standing agreement.

In violating public health orders, MacArthur and the church maintain that government officials are overstepping their authority in restricting the free exercise of religion during the pandemic. In a statement entitled “Biblical Case for the Church’s Duty to Remain Open,” issued in July when the church first reopened, MacArthur and the church’s elders asserted, “God has not granted civic rulers authority over the doctrine, practice, or polity of the church.”

“As His people, we are subject to His will and commands as revealed in Scripture,” the statement continued. “Therefore, we cannot and will not acquiesce to a government-imposed moratorium on our weekly congregational worship or other regular corporate gatherings. Compliance would be disobedience to our Lord’s clear commands.”

A majority of churches in Los Angeles County are complying with the public health guidelines and the restrictions prohibiting large indoor gatherings. Although COVID-19 cases were rising across the state over the summer, in August, MacArthur said that no members of his church had been infected.

