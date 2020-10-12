NAMB launches Next Step Leader

Pastoring a church has never been an easy job — preparing sermons, counseling church members through difficult circumstances, managing the day-to-day business of the church. Yet, 2020 brought a whole new set of challenges as pastors had to navigate through a global pandemic, racial tension and a widening divide in the culture.

The North American Mission Board announced Sept. 16 the start of a new, free resource for pastors called Next Step Leader through a partnership with ministry coach Will Mancini.

“Next Step Leader is a breakthrough process that helps each pastor do more of what he does best for the benefit of others,” Mancini said. “So, it has a dual sense of knowing yourself and being the person God made you to be, and also it’s about being able to get more done with your life and your calling at the same time.”

Mancini said even before COVID-19, many pastors reported feeling tired. Then, once the uncertainty of the pandemic hit and seriously affected church gatherings, pastors encountered new, difficult decisions every single day.

“Pastors share with me that they are struggling with the rapidly changing culture and the ever-challenging dynamic of disciple-making in a season when even the most committed churchgoers are attending church less,” Mancini said. “Now, add to that the craziness and dislocation of everything that has happened to our church gatherings during COVID. This is a critical moment to rethink and innovate.”

To learn more about and register for NAMB’s Next Step Leader process, visit NextStepLeader.net.