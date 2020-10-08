President’s Perspective: The Year We Needed

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

The year 2020 has asked more questions than most of us have answers. This year has brought about a seemingly endless string of difficult decisions, made all the more difficult by the small amount of information we have on which to base those decisions. Time has come to a screeching halt and also seems to be whizzing by. This is definitely not the year that any of us could have possibly imagined. However, it may have just been the year we needed. During the height of the pandemic, our church moved worship online only for a period of 10 weeks. This decision was not made lightly, for we consider the gathering of the people of God as integral to the life of the church, but it was the right decision. During those weeks, especially when Zoom calls and uncertainty were at their height, there was very little that was certain. It was important to cut through all the noise and remind ourselves of what we know for sure. Psalm 130:5 became the testimony of a restless heart. It reads, “I wait for the Lord, my soul waits, and in His Word I hope.”