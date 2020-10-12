SCBC Pastors Conference to meet at West Columbia First

The 2020 South Carolina Baptist Pastors Conference is slated for Nov. 8-9 at First Baptist Church of West Columbia.

Conference speakers will include Wayne Bray, Stuart Houston, Ron Lynch, Josh Reavis, Stephen Rummage and Mike Stone.

Focusing on the theme “SOS: Sufficiency of Scripture,” drawn from Psalm 19:7, Sunday evening’s session will begin at 6 p.m., with Monday morning and afternoon sessions beginning at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Chad Campbell, senior pastor of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Easley, is conference president.