Six Reasons Your Pastor Is About to Quit

Please hear me clearly. The vast majority of pastors with whom our Church Answers team communicates are saying they are considering quitting their churches. It’s a trend I have not seen in my lifetime. Some are just weeks away from making an announcement. They are looking for work in the secular world. Some will move to bivocational ministry. Some will move to marketplace ministry. But many will move.

Why has this period of great discouragement ensued? Of course, it is connected to COVID-19, but the pandemic really just exacerbated trends already in place. We would have likely gotten to this point in the next three to five years regardless.

I also want you to know that these pastors do not think they will be leaving ministry. They just believe the current state of negativity and apathy in many local churches is not the most effective way they can be doing ministry.

So, they are leaving or getting ready to leave. There are many reasons why, but allow me to share the top six reasons, understanding that they are not mutually exclusive.

1. PASTORS ARE WEARY FROM THE PANDEMIC, JUST LIKE EVERYONE ELSE.

Pastors are not superhumans. They miss their routines. They miss seeing people as they used to do. They would like the world to return to normal, but they realize the old normal will not return.

2. PASTORS ARE GREATLY DISCOURAGED ABOUT THE FIGHTING TAKING PLACE AMONG CHURCH MEMBERS ABOUT THE POST-QUARANTINE CHURCH.

Gather in person or wait? Masks or no masks? Social distancing or not? Too many church members have adopted the mindset of the culture and made these issues political fights. Pastors deal daily with complaints about the decisions the church makes.

3. PASTORS ARE DISCOURAGED ABOUT LOSING MEMBERS AND ATTENDANCE.

For sure, it’s not all about the numbers. But imagine your own mindset if one-half or more of your friends stopped engaging with you. And pastors have already heard directly or indirectly from around one-fourth of the members that they do not plan to return at all.

4. PASTORS DON’T KNOW IF THEIR CHURCHES WILL BE ABLE TO SUPPORT MINISTRIES FINANCIALLY IN THE FUTURE.

In the early stages of the pandemic, giving was largely healthy. Church members stepped up. Government infusion of funds for businesses and consumers helped as well. Now the financial future is cloudy. Can the church continue to support the ministries it needs to? Will the church need to eliminate positions? These issues weigh heavily on pastors.

5. CRITICISMS AGAINST PASTORS HAVE INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY.

One pastor recently shared with me the number of criticisms he receives are five times greater than the pre-pandemic era. Church members are worried. Church members are weary. And the most convenient target for their angst is their pastor.

6. THE WORKLOAD FOR PASTORS HAS INCREASED GREATLY.

Almost every pastor with whom we communicate expresses surprise at their level of work since the pandemic began. It really makes sense. They are trying to serve the congregation the way they have in the past, but now they have the added responsibilities that have come with the digital world. And as expected, pastoral care needs among members have increased during the pandemic as well.

Pastors are burned out, beaten up, and downtrodden. Many are about to quit. You may be surprised to discover your pastor is among them.

— This article first appeared on Thom Rainer’s Aug. 31 blog at churchanswers.com. Rainer is the former president of LifeWay Christian Resources.