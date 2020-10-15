State conventions work together to offer women’s training event

In light of COVID-19, many Baptist state conventions have canceled on-site women’s training events. But seven conventions, including South Carolina, have joined together to develop a virtual event this fall to provide encouragement and training for women in ministry.

The result — a training event called “One Day, One Focus” — will be held Oct. 29 from 4-8 p.m. Central.

“We want women to recognize God has gifted them to serve just as it says in Ephesians 4, for the equipping of the saints,” event co-coordinator Ashley Allen said. “It’s for the unity of the body. So regardless of where we serve, we are to be unified in accomplishing one goal, and that’s making disciples. Every part of the body is needed. We need every woman serving as God has gifted her, in order to make disciples.”

Allen, who works in women’s ministry for North Carolina Baptists, joined Melanie Ratcliffe of the South Carolina Baptist Convention and other state leaders from Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Texas to plan the event. Registration is $10 per person. More information is available at www.accelevents.com/e/onedayonefocus.