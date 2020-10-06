Webb to lead new Send Relief crisis response team

Coy Webb, longtime director of Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief, has been selected to lead Send Relief’s new crisis response arm.

In February, the International Mission Board and North American Mission Board announced a partnership to provide compassion ministry around the globe under the banner of Send Relief. Webb, 63, has led Kentucky Baptist disaster relief efforts for more than 12 years. He previously served as pastor at churches in Tennessee, Kansas, and Kentucky.

Webb said he is looking forward to the challenges of the new role, which he will begin on Oct. 1. “I am excited to be part of the team that is being organized in the new collaboration between the IMB and NAMB through Send Relief, and believe this is a tremendous opportunity to mobilize Southern Baptists in humanitarian ministry across the globe in ways that will fulfill both the Great Commission and the Great Commandment,” he said.