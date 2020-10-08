Wholly Healthy: Viewing Violence
One of the things I always told my sons as they grew into adulthood was to avoid fights. And the best way to avoid fights is generally to keep one’s mouth shut and not argue with angry people. It can be a tall order for a young male, full of life, health and testosterone, but it’s an important bit of wisdom. These days our country has seen a lot of violence, brought to us daily on newsfeeds and online videos. We also see it on movies and television shows. In the process, we may become a little callous to what violence can mean to real human beings.