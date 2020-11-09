Comic Belief: Bath Fizzies, Loofahs and Candles
Legend has it that during the 1960 presidential campaign, John F. Kennedy gave a great speech to a large and excited crowd assembled in front of the Alamo, where a handful of Texans had held off a large army from Mexico. Kennedy wanted to make a quick exit after his speech. He told a local politician that he wanted to get out of there and asked for the back door. The politician replied, “Senator, if there had been a back door to the Alamo, there wouldn’t have been any heroes.” I believe that modern-day heroes are the ones who close the exit doors and commit to one mate and one family for life. In our society, by the time some reach the age of 40, they have had more spouses than children.