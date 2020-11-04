Cooperative Program giving in 2019-20 testament to Baptists’ faithfulness

The 2020 fiscal year for the Southern Baptist Convention ended Sept. 30, 2020, and despite challenges related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, giving by Southern Baptist churches through the Cooperative Program for national and international missions and ministries totaled more than $192.9 million.

After gifts of more than $14.8 million were received in September, giving for the year ended less than 2 percent below the national CP allocation budget.

“The consistency and faithfulness of our churches giving through the Cooperative Program during this global pandemic has resulted in us being able to fund the vision of the Great Commission and the needed ministries to support it,” said SBC Executive Committee president and CEO Ronnie Floyd in a statement. “All of this begins with individuals and families who have been faithful to honor God with at least one-tenth of their income through their local church. In this time when the world needs Jesus desperately, may this move us to evaluate how much more we can give and forward to send more missionaries across the world.”

For the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, gifts received by the EC for distribution through the CP Allocation Budget totaled $192,900,851.18. This is $3,830,852.26, or 1.95 percent, less than last year’s giving total of $196,731,703.44. The amount given is slightly below the $196,500,000.00 budget to support Southern Baptist ministries globally and across North America by $3,599,148.82, or 1.83 percent.

The final amount received in September 2020 totaled $14,823,309.99, which was $436,313.93 (2.86 percent) less than the $15,259,623.92 received in September 2019, and $1,551,690.01 (9.48 percent) less than the monthly budgeted amount of $16,375,000.00.

Designated gifts received in September amounted to $4,711,281.45. This total was $338,085.04, or 7.73 percent, above gifts of $4,373,196.41 received last September. Also, this year’s total designated gifts for the fiscal year amounted to $174,219,506.85, which is $17,476,046.90, or 9.12 percent, less than the $191,695,553.75 given in the previous fiscal year.