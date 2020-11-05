Floyd, others push $175 million Lottie Moon Christmas Offering goal

Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee President Ronnie Floyd is encouraging Southern Baptists to help the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering ‘for International Missions exceed its $175 million goal for 2020.

“As we begin this new fiscal year, we need to do everything we can to position our International Mission Board financially so we can send out all missionaries being called, equipped, and ready for service,” Floyd said. “In this moment in history, we cannot retreat. We must be more determined than ever to get the gospel of Jesus Christ to every person in this world.

“This is why we cooperate together, and this is why we do all we can to give the largest offering to our Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for International Missions.”

Floyd said the goal is compelling and attainable for the offering that has brought in $4.8 billion since its 1888 inception in support of IMB field personnel.

The largest one-year LMCO to date was $165.8 million in 2016, the IMB has reported. The $175 million goal honors IMB’s 175 years of leadership and service, and also supports the goal of increasing the number of IMB field workers by 500 by 2025.

The 2020 offering kicks off with the Week of Prayer for International Missions Nov. 29-Dec. 6.