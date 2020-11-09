Thanksgiving: The 2020 Experience
The Bible has much to say about being thankful or giving thanks. For example, 1 Thessalonians 5:18 says, “In everything give thanks for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” The Psalms contain many exhortations to be thankful. Yet, what happens when a pandemic intersects with protests, looting and basic civil unrest? Add to that a divisive presidential election and rising concerns about health and the economy. The result can be fear, anger, and a list of other imposing emotional concerns. Will Christians, particularly Southern Baptists, celebrate our national Thanksgiving holiday by genuinely giving thanks? This year has been anything but typical. As we approach Thanksgiving, how will we observe it? Gather together as usual? Contact our loved ones virtually? More importantly, are we thankful during this challenging time? The Courier interviewed several leaders in our state to get their ideas.