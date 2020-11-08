Wholly Healthy: Abortion Reversal
Women who are pregnant have the option of terminating their pregnancies two ways. One is by having an abortion procedure. The other, however, is to take pills obtained from Planned Parenthood, personal physicians or even online. Taken early in pregnancy, these pills end the pregnancy. There is a powerful movement to make those pills available without consultation with a medical professional — and without question, the ultimate goal is to make those medications available over the counter. This is especially worrisome because life-threatening bleeding can occur.