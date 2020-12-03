Alice Drive breaks ground for second campus

Alice Drive Baptist Church in Sumter broke ground on Sunday, Nov. 1, for a second campus.

The land on US Hwy 15 South was given to the church by the Dunlap family of Sumter. In February 2017, Alice Drive launched its Pocalla campus, which initially met in a portion of Pocalla Springs Elementary School for services. Beginning with members from its current Loring Mill Road campus, the Pocalla campus has grown to be a thriving congregation that needs a permanent home.

The church is challenged for 2021 in a fundraising effort called “Finest Hour,” led by Lead Pastor Clay Smith. Their goal is to raise an annual budget of $5.5 million to fund their ministry budget, provide significant funding toward constructing the second campus, and give 10 percent to mission causes.

The new home of Pocalla will be a 16,500-square-foot facility, providing worship space for 300, seven children’s classrooms, three adult spaces, and parking for 150 cars.

The church anticipates beginning construction on the Pocalla campus in Spring 2021 and opening in early 2022. The Pocalla campus pastor is Delmar Peet.