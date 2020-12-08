Comic Belief: Flashing Red Lights
The children begged for a hamster, and after the usual fervent vows that they alone would care for it, they got one. They named the hamster Danny. Two months later, when Mom found herself responsible for cleaning and feeding the creature, she located a prospective new home for Danny the hamster. When she told the children the news of Danny’s imminent departure, they took the news quite well, though — which somewhat surprised her, although they did offer some comments. One of the children did remark, “He’s been around here a long time — we will miss him.” Mom agreed, saying, “Yes, but he’s too much work for one person, and since I’m that one person, I say he goes.” Another child offered, “Well, maybe if he wouldn’t eat so much and wouldn’t be so messy, we could keep him.” But Mom was firm. “It’s time to take Danny to his new home now,” she insisted. “Go and get his cage.”