Obituary: Jimmy Fanning

James R. “Jimmy” Fanning Jr., 74, of Gaston, died Oct. 19, 2020.

A native of the Pinehill Community of Orangeburg County, he was a Southern Baptist minister for 50 years, serving eight South Carolina

Baptist churches in Orangeburg, Aiken, Spartanburg, and Lexington counties, as well as Tennessee. He also served in various Baptist associational capacities and was a member of the South Carolina Baptist Convention Executive Board. Following retirement, he served as interim pastor at seven churches and supplied at numerous churches across the state. He continued to preach until Sept. 13, 2020.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Julia Settle Fanning, and a son.