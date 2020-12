Landrum Burton Reece, 85, of Williamston, died Oct. 18, 2020.

Born in Greenville, he was called to the ministry in 1958. He served as pastor of numerous Baptist churches throughout the Upstate of South Carolina and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church at the time of his death.

Survivors include his wife, Gladys Hiott Simpson Reece, two daughters and a grandson. He was

preceded in death by his first wife, Doris M. Reece.