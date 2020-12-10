Voters approve Louisiana abortion restriction and Alabama church gun laws

Louisiana’s new constitutional amendment restricting abortion is especially close to Louisiana Baptist Executive Director Steve Horn’s heart. His adopted 10-year-old son Dru was born after the birth mother sought help at a pro-life pregnancy center.

“It’s hard to get my head wrapped around what could have been,” Horn said after the passage of Louisiana Amendment 1 declaring no state constitutional right to abortion nor abortion funding. The measure was the only such amendment approved in any state.

Meanwhile, voters reinforced Stand Your Ground gun laws for churches in Alabama’s Franklin and Lauderdale counties with constitutional amendments. As constitutional amendments, the countywide measures required statewide voter approval.

While the churches were already covered under the state’s existing Stand Your Ground law, the amendment was seen as strengthening the law.