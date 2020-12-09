WMU approves reduced budget, 12 accept voluntary retirement offer

Twelve national Woman’s Missionary Union staff members opted to accept the voluntary retirement offer announced by the organization in early August, and WMU board members approved a 2020-21 budget that is down approximately $1 million from the 2019-20 budget, which was $5.8 million.

Both of these developments came as a result of a decline in sales due to COVID-19.

The 12 who accepted the retirement offer are “valued friends and colleagues (who) made countless contributions to our work over the years and will be greatly missed,” said Julie Walters, corporate communication manager for national WMU.

Current personnel at national WMU stands at approximately 40 staff members.